A person was seriously injured in a crash involving two semitrailers Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Grundy County.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near mile marker 110, state police said in a statement.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, state police said.

All lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off at exit 112 and Seneca Road.