Man dies after going into Lake Michigan to help children tubing: Winnetka authorities

A man drowned on Tuesday afternoon after jumping into Lake Michigan to help multiple children who were tubing near Elder Beach, authorities said.

Winnetka Police Chief Brian O'Connell said the city's police and fire departments were called to the beach, 239 Sheridan Rd., at around 1:23 p.m., regarding the water rescue. The man, who was boating with others on the lakefront, jumped into the lake to assist children who were tubing, but ended up going underwater.

The man was pulled back onto the boat, at which point others started CPR, and the boat was driven back to shore. Firefighters and paramedics took over care and transported the individual to Northshore Evanston Hospital, authorities said. He was initially listed in serious condition and later was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Winnetka Fire Department.

Additional details had yet to be released as of Tuesday afternoon.