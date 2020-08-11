River North

Person of Interest Facing Charges in Fatal River North Hit-and-Run

A 55-year-old woman was killed in the crash

A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending after a 55-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

According to police, a man was driving a silver Ford Explorer SUV westbound in the first block of East Hubbard at approximately 10:32 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing on the corner and preparing to cross the street.

The woman was hit and was dragged approximately half a block, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver fled the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unable to, authorities say.

The woman was identified as 55-year-old Zoraleigh Ryan of Chandler, Arizona, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say a person of interest is now in custody, but have not provided details on the driver’s identity or how he was apprehended at this time.

