Edens Expressway

Person Fatally Shot on Edens Expressway

A person was fatally shot early Monday on the Edens Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities say.

The shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Elston Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The victim was dead at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The person’s age and gender were not immediately known. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All northbound lanes of the Edens were closed at Elston while authorities investigated, but reopened by 3:21 a.m., state police said.

