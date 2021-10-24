Peoria Records 30-Year Record for Homicides

The city of Peoria has recorded 26 homicides this year, which breaks at least a 30-year record.

Police said they responded to a shooting Friday evening where a male was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police were investigating the killing.

It is the first year in at least the last there decades that the city has recorded more than 25 killings, according to The (Peoria) Journal Star. The highest recent number in recent history was in 2019 when there were 25 homicides in the city.