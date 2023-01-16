‘People Know More Than They Are Saying,' Mother Of Teen Shot and Killed in Suburb Insists

Pictures and memories are all Diane Williams has left of her youngest child.

She last saw him Sunday morning.

“He was on couch – told him I was getting ready to go to church,” Williams said.

Justyce Broadway-Williams, 16, was found dead hours later.

Des Plaines police say they responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:30 Sunday night in the 1300 block of Perry Street. They found Justyce in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man who lives nearby heard the gunshots and called 911.

Diane says one of Justyce’s friend called her that night, and she has a lot of questions about that phone call.

“The young man who called me was on the phone crying,” she said. “All they said was that he was dead – that is all they said.”

Diane said she her son had a good heart, loved to help others, and she just wants to know why someone would take his life.

“People know more than they are saying,” she said. “As long as everybody continues to be afraid, our kids are going to continue to die.”

Justyce was a Sophomore at Menta Academy in Oak Park.

He wanted to one day become an engineer or police officer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.