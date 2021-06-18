tinley park

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Metra Train in Tinley Park; Delays Anticipated

Possible delays were expected to be between 15 and 50 minutes, Metra said

Metra's Rock Island Line was experiencing both inbound and outbound delays Friday afternoon after a train fatally struck a pedestrian in south suburban Tinley Park, authorities said.

The incident was reported before 3:35 p.m. near the Oak Park Avenue train station, 6700 South St. The unidentified victim, who died at the scene, was struck by Train 409, which was heading for Joliet, the transit agency tweeted.

A second track was open for trains traveling between Mokena and Oak Forest, Metra tweeted, adding that service could be 15 to 50 minutes behind schedule.

Additional details about what led up to the incident weren't immediately available.

