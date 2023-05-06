Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Driver in Skokie, Police Say

Police in north suburban Skokie say a driver struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night.

The collision happened at around 11:02 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gross Point Road and Lincoln Avenue, police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling northbound on Gross Point Road struck an adult pedestrian on the northern portion of the intersection. The light was green at the time, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died from their injuries. Police say the driver remained on scene following the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crime Assistance Team and Skokie police. Anyone with information is asked to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900.