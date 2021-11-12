Pedestrian Killed, 2 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in West Rogers Park

One person died and two others were injured when a multi-vehicle crash caused a car to strike two pedestrians Friday night in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood, police stated.

The collision was reported at approximately 5:20 p.m. near Western Avenue and Pratt Boulevard.

A 25-year-old man was traveling southbound on Western Avenue when he disregarded a red light and struck the passenger side of a second vehicle, according to Chicago police. The man's car then continued southbound and struck two women who were on the sidewalk.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The second pedestrian was transported to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston in grave condition.

The second car, which was being driven by a 22-year-old woman, came to rest after striking a light pole.

The driver of first vehicle was transported to the hospital in fair condition, according to police. The second driver declined medical treatment.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

No citations have been issued as of Friday night.