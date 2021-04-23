johnson & johnson covid vaccine

Paused Lifted on Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine; Shots to Resume in Chicago Area

Illinois health officials said providers can resume giving shots immediately

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. health officials on Friday lifted the 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID vaccine, allowing vaccinations to resume following reports of an extremely rare blood clot.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the benefits outweigh the risks, emphasizing both have confidence the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

However, when exactly will shots be administered again?

Local

northern Indiana 5 mins ago

Teen Told Police ‘Shadowy Man' Led Him to Kill 6-Year-Old Girl in Northern Indiana

Glenview 2 hours ago

Residents of Glenview Subdivision Voice New Worries After Beaver Habitat Dismantled

In Illinois, providers who've already received doses of the vaccine will be permitted to resume giving doses immediately, the state's Department of Public Health stated Friday night. Of the 760,000 doses allocated to the state of Illinois before the pause, a total of 290,000 were administered, health officials said.

In Cook County, the Department of Public Health said it is "prepared and pleased at the prospect of including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again," adding residents could receive shots as early next week.

"While we take the blood clot issue very seriously, we know that it is extremely rare..." Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer and co-lead with CCDPH said in a statement. "...We want to assure every resident of our county that we trust in Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

The federal government will resume delivering doses next week.

Two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are made differently and haven't been linked to clot risks, are the mainstay of the U.S. vaccination effort. But many states had been counting on the easier-to-store, one-and-done option to also help protect hard-to-reach populations including people who are homeless or disabled.

This article tagged under:

johnson & johnson covid vaccineCOVID vaccinecoronavirus vaccine illinoisJohnson & Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us