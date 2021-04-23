A government advisory committee on vaccines is expected to meet Friday and could make a recommendation soon after on whether and how to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET Friday and vote on updated recommendations for use of the vaccine, which has been paused in the U.S. for more than a week over concerns about blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issue a joint statement on April 13 urging federal and state agencies to pause the J&J vaccine rollout after a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.

At the time, officials were examining six reports of the unusual clots, including a death, out of more than 7 million Americans given the one-dose vaccination. Two more cases were reported in Oregon and Texas this week.

Oregon health officials said Thursday that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The woman, whose name was not released, received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause dangerous clots.

Also Thursday, federal health officials informed the Texas Department of State Health Services that a Texas woman was hospitalized with “symptoms that appear to be consistent with those few other reported cases” of a rare blood clotting disorder developed after receiving the J&J shot. No other information was being released, said a spokesman for the agency, citing patient privacy and confidentiality.

It is not yet known why rare blood clots are occurring in some patients who receive the J&J vaccine. The six people who experienced clots were all women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms developing six to 13 days after they received the shot, the FDA and CDC said. They had what's called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, as well as low levels of blood platelets. The two new reported cases are also among women.

The FDA and CDC pausing use of the J& Janssen vaccine sends a signal to doctors across the nation to look out for the rare blood clots that occurred in 6 women out of millions of patients who received this brand of vaccine, and come up with guidance for how to treat those clots, NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains.

Until now concern about the unusual blood clots has centered on the vaccine from AstraZeneca, which has not yet received authorization in the U.S. Earlier this month, European regulators said they found a possible link between the shots and a very rare type of blood clot that occurs together with low blood platelets, one that seems to occur more in younger people.

The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are made with the same technology. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which train the body to recognize the spike protein that coats the outer surface of the coronavirus, the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus to create its vaccine while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.

This week, the European Medicines Agency – the European Union's drug regulator – ruled that a warning about unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets should be added to the product information, but concluded that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risk.

The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. — two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — and the FDA has said there is no sign of a similar clot concern with those vaccines.