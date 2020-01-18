Patient Charged With Sexually Assaulting Maywood Mental Health Center Employee

A patient at a mental health clinic in west suburban Maywood was charged with sexually assaulting a staff member there last week.

Deandre Coleman, 23, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery involving strangulation, Illinois State Police said.

Coleman allegedly assaulted an employee at John Madden Mental Health Center, 1200 S. 1st Ave., on Jan. 8, state police said. He was taken into custody six days later.

Coleman was taken to the Cook County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 bond, state police said.

He is due back in court Jan. 31.