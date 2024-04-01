Watch where you street park, Chicago drivers -- street sweeping season for 2024 begins Monday.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation announced Friday that the city's annual street sweeping season will begin on Monday, April 1. It will operate through mid-November or later, depending on the weather officials said.

“Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city,” Cole Stallard, DSS commissioner said in the release. “For street sweeping season, we ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by paying attention to signage and following the parking restrictions.”

According to officials, dozens of sweepers beginning Monday will work to clear debris that has accumulated over the winter months on both residential and arterial streets.

Signs displaying the day a given street will be cleaned can already be seen along select Chicago roadways, though residents are encouraged to check the schedule for the streets near the residence here.

The bright orange signs notifying residents of upcoming street sweeping are posted along roadways two days prior to scheduled sweeping.

Residents can also track the City’s street sweeping fleet in real time through the Sweeper Tracker online tool, the city said.