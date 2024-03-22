Parking, CTA and more: How to commute to 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Trying to figure out the best way to get to Grant Park for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle this year?

Some streets will close on March 24 due to the race. Event organizers suggest racers and viewers take public transportation to get to the event.

Here’s our guide to parking, street closures and taking the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Metra.

Which CTA stop is best to use?

On race day, those taking the train can get to Grant Park by taking the Red Line to Monroe, the Brown Line to Adams/Wabash, the Blue Line to Monroe and the Green Line to Washington/Wabash.

There will also be multiple buses running throughout the day.

For the most up-to-date travel information and to learn how to use the CTA bus and rail system, visit transitchicago.com.

Which Metra stop is best to use?

Participants traveling from the suburbs to the race are encouraged to take Metra. The closest Metra station to the race is the Van Buren Street Station. For more information visit metra.com.

Where to park?

Millennium Garages offer the closest race day parking options to Grant Park at the Grant Park North, Grant Park South, Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside garages. Learn more at millenniumgarages.com.

Some street parking may be available, but parking spaces close to the race likely won't be available due to street closures on the day of the race.

What streets are closed on race day?

From Friday, March 22, until Monday, March 25, there will be rolling street closures --- where police slow and control traffic to clear a section of the roadway to allow a work operation to occur -- for short periods of time.

Grant Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on March 23 to approximately 3 p.m. on March 24, according to the event organizers.

Runners and walkers participating in the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle will be utilizing the city’s streets from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Many streets near Grant Park will be shut down for the duration of the race.

Here’s a list of roads that will be closed during the 2024 Shamrock Shuffle:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue

Grand Ave from Columbus Drive to State Street

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard from Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to Franklin Street Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Parking on the designated streets will not be allowed beginning at 1 a.m. on March 24. Vehicles that remain parked on these streets will be ticketed and towed.

Here’s a list of streets that will remain open in the area: