Parents of Girls Missing From Chicago High School Plead for Answers in Disappearance

Family of two girls who disappeared after being dropped off at Amundsen High School on Friday are pleading for information that leads to their safe return, and they were out Wednesday evening trying to spread awareness about the disappearance.

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both of whom are 15 and both sophomores at the high school, were last seen Friday at the Ravenswood school, and have not been heard from since.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I just want you to come home Bella,” Misti Bijarro, Deleon’s mother, said. “Please, I miss you so much.”

Loved ones of the two girls met at the corner of Lincoln and Foster on Wednesday, passing out flyers to residents and business owners.

“We hope that she’s okay, but we haven’t had any word or any text. No social media, no communication,” Antonio Trejo, Zepeda’s father, said.

The parents of two missing 15-year-old girls from Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood are pleading for help in the search for their daughters the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen reports.

Details are scarce on what happened, but Chicago police said that the two girls are considered “high-risk” missing persons because of the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Deleon is 5-feet-4 inches tall, and goes by the name “Bella.” Zepeda is 5-feet-2 inches tall, and was wearing a gray jacket, pink pants and white shoes when she disappeared.

For now, families of both girls are left praying for their safe return.

“We’re trying to get this word out, where everybody can see and find her and spread the word,” Bijarro said. “My worst fear is I’m going to find her in the streets dead.”