Pair Who Robbed, Shot 23-Year-Old Man in Lincoln Park Wanted For 7 Other Armed Robberies Nearby

WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Chicago police say the duo responsible for shooting at close range a Lincoln Park man multiple times during a violent robbery are wanted in connection with 7 other armed robberies in the area.

Dakotah Earley, a 23-year-old culinary student, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of West Webster Friday after being held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m., police said.

He remains in critical condition.

The violent crime in Lincoln Park is one of 8 armed robberies listed on a community alert sent out by police Friday night. The alert lists times and locations of each robbery, with the first one on May 4, saying that in each instance, "An unknown armed offender approached the victims and demanded the victims property," and that the subjects later entered a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

The alert goes on to say that a firearm was discharged in the victim's direction in "some incidents."

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Monday that the department is asking for the public's help identifying the offenders.

However, nearly a week later, police have not released photographs or detailed descriptions of the suspects, with the alert describing them only as males, African-American, 16-30 years -old and wearing a ski mask.

"I don't want to go too deep into the investigation, into exactly what the detectives are doing, but we definitely need help," Brown said. "And I have no doubt that there are people out there that they know exactly who these offenders are. And we just we need that information. And then the detectives can do their job from the streets."

According to police, the offenders are wanted in connection with armed robberies that occurred at these locations:

May 4: 2900 block of N. Clark St. at 10:45 p.m.

2900 block of N. Clark St. at 10:45 p.m. May 4: 2600 block of N. Bosworth Ave. at 10:50 p.m.

2600 block of N. Bosworth Ave. at 10:50 p.m. May 4: 1100 block of W. Wellington Ave. at 11 p.m.

1100 block of W. Wellington Ave. at 11 p.m. May 5: 3000 block of N. Racine Ave. at 10 p.m.

3000 block of N. Racine Ave. at 10 p.m. May 5: 2600 block of N. Racine Ave. at 10:26 p.m.

2600 block of N. Racine Ave. at 10:26 p.m. May 6: 700 block of W. Aldine Ave at 12:30 a.m.

700 block of W. Aldine Ave at 12:30 a.m. May 6: 1100 block of W. Fullerton Ave. at 3:00 a.m.

1100 block of W. Fullerton Ave. at 3:00 a.m. May 6: 1300 block of W. Webster St. at 3:05 a.m.

The press conference held by Supt. Brown Monday came, as carjackings and violent crime continues to increase in areas of the city -- including River North, Lincoln Park and The Loop -- that haven't typically seen a high volume of violent crime in the past.