Chicago's Top Cop to Address Media Amid Rise in Violent Crime Across Multiple Neighborhoods

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is scheduled to speak to the media Monday following another weekend of violent crime in Chicago that includes an armed robbery in Lincoln Park and a community alert about attempted sexual assaults in Lincoln Square.

Brown is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. for the Public Safety Headquarters at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. He will be joined by Chicago Police Department command staff (NBC 5 will stream the press conference on the player above when it begins).

The media availability comes as carjackings and violent crime continues to increase in areas of the city -- including River North, Lincoln Park and The Loop -- that haven't typically seen a high volume of violent crime in the past.

The Loop

May 3, in the 400 block of S. Wells, Chicago police say just after 1:30 a.m. three people were sitting inside a blue Dodge Durango at a red light when two unknown males fired shots from the sidewalk.

A female, 26, who happened to be crossing the street at the time, was also struck in the leg by the gunfire.

According to police, inside the vehicle, a 38-year-old male inside the vehicle suffered a gun shot wound to the back, a 28-year-old female suffered a gun shot wound to the leg, and a 31-year-old male also suffered a gun shot wound to the leg.

So far this year in the Loop, carjackings have more than doubled, while robberies are up 177%.

River North

May 6, at 9:53 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving eastbound on the 100 block of W. Chicago Ave. when a brown sedan approached the vehicle, police say.

According to police, unknown offender then began firing shots into the man's vehicle from the passenger side. The victim sustained a gunshot wounds to the abdomen, groin and right thigh.

Last month, following a shooting outside a River North business and a man shot inside a River North hotel room during an armed robbery, the Cook County Sherriff announced that the neighborhood will have a new Sheriff's Office command post, and an increased presence of Sheriff's Police in the area.

Lincoln Park

May 6, a 23-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of West Webster after being robbed and held up at gunpoint just after 3 a.m., police said.

The man, a culinary student, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Lincoln Square

May 8, police issued a neighborhood community alert about recent sexual assaults after 3 women reported being attacked over a period of less than 30 days. At least one of the women reported being attacked in broad daylight, and officials say it appears the same person committed each assault.