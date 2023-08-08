Pace to unveil second ‘Pulse' line, providing rapid bus service between Evanston, O'Hare

Pace will officially open its second “Pulse” rapid bus-service line this weekend, offering riders enhanced travel options between Evanston and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The Dempster line will operate primarily on Dempster as it makes its way through the northern suburbs, according to a press release.

The new Pulse line will allow travelers access to the CTA’s Blue, Yellow and Purple lines, as well as Metra’s Union Pacific North, Northwest and North Central Service corridors.

When fully-fleshed out, Pulse will operate every 15 minutes most of the day. During the preview, buses will arrive every 10-to-20 minutes between 6 a.m. Sunday and 1:00 a.m. Monday.

A full list of stops and additional information can be found on Pace's website.

Previously, the Pulse Milwaukee Line launched in 2019 to help travelers move between Niles and Chicago.

According to officials, the Pulse line will feature “compact stations and vertical markers” while also providing heated shelters and real-time bus tracker information. Buses will have easily-recognizable purple designs, officials said.

Evanston, Skokie, Morton Grove, Niles, Park Ridge, Des Plaines and Rosemont will all be served by the line.

Aug. 13 will be the first day where Pulse service will be available on Sundays only. Full service is expected to begin in the fall.

The buses will feature free Wi-Fi, digital displays, and up to 43 seats. All will be ADA-compliant with front and rear passenger doors, and a bicycle rack mounted on the front.

Travelers can access the Yellow Line at Dempster-Skokie, and the Purple Line at the Davis CTA/Metra stop in Evanston.

Halsted and 95th Street are also scheduled to get Pulse routes in future years, but officials are seeking funding for those projects.

A press event will take place Wednesday to unveil the new service, with Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski, Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger, and Illinois State Sen. Laura Murphy among those scheduled to attend.