Suburban restaurant named the 2nd best in Midwest in new Yelp ranking

There are plenty of popular and award-winning restaurants in Chicago. But what about the suburbs?

Pa Lian, a Burmese restaurant in Wheaton, came in No. 2 on Yelp's newly released list of the "Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest." 21 Illinois restaurants in total made the ranking, which looked at businesses Yelp's restaurant category across Midwestern states including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Winning the list's No. 1 spot was Blues City Deli in St. Louis.

According to Yelp, 12 of Illinois' 21 restaurants were in Chicago, and 9 -- including Pa Lian, in Wheaton -- were in the suburbs.

"If you search Chicago for Burmese food — the flavorful cuisine of the Southeast Asian country now known as Myanmar — you’ll only find one listing," Pa Lian's entry reads.

Rounding out the rest of the suburbs were Kuma's Sushi Bowl in Vernon Hills at No. 20; Boba Burger in Morton Grove at No. 21, HD Cuisine in Wheeling at No. 38, Chez François Poutinerie in Naperville at No. 54, Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Libertyville at No. 57, Gumii in Naperville at No. 64, and Big Ed's BBQ in Waukegan at No. 67.

Here's the full list of Illinois restaurants that made the list:

Pail Lian, Wheaton - #2

Sunset Pho Caffe, Chicago - #6

Aloha Wagon, Chicago - #10

Penumbra, Chicago - #12

Kuma's Sushi Bowl, Vernon Hills - #20

Boba Burger, Morton Grove - #21

Asadoras Argentina Burgers, Oswego - #24

XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant, Chicago - #31

HD Cusine, Wheeling - #38

Offset BBQ, Chicago - #40

KALA Modern Greek, Chicago - #46

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf, Chicago - #49

North Branch Fried Chicken, Chicago - #52

Chez François Poutinerie, Naperville - #54

Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant, Libertyville - #57

El Xangarrito, Chicago - #62

Gumii, Naperville - #64

Big Ed's BBQ, Waukegan - #67

Bongiorno's Italian Deli & Pizzeria, Chicago - #80

Community Tavern, Chicago - #82

Cedar Palace, Chicago - #88

See the full list of 100 here.