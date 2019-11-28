Overcast Skies, Cool Temps on Menu for Thanksgiving in Chicago Area

After a blustery and windy day Wednesday, calmer and cooler conditions are on the menu for Thanksgiving Day across the Chicago area.

The day Thursday will begin with chilly and overcast conditions and will remain that way for most of the day. High temperatures will only rise into the mid-to-high 30s in most locations, and heavy cloud cover is expected to stick around the area for several days.

Friday will see more of the same both in terms of clouds and temperature, with a very slight chance of rain or an icy mix on Friday morning, but changes are in the offing late in the evening and into the early morning hours Saturday as a new weather system brings the threat of occasionally heavy rain.

That system will hang around for most of the day Saturday, with an inch or more of precipitation expected in most locations, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s as the weekend opens.

After a brief lull, more showers are expected on Sunday, with snow also possible in some locations in the evening hours.

That rain and snow mix could hang around the area until Monday morning, potentially causing some minor travel issues as visitors head back home after the Thanksgiving weekend.