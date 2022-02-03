Over 600 Flights Grounded at Chicago-Area Airports as Snow Continues

Over 600 flights at Chicago-area airports have been grounded as winter snow and wind continue across the region.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 511 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, along with 104 flights at Midway Airport.

Flight delays at both O'Hare and Midway are averaging under 15 minutes, according to officials.

A winter storm warning for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the alert, light snow will likely continue into Thursday morning, and although only light accumulations are expected, windy conditions will cause significant challenges with blowing and drifting snow, especially on rural roadways.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for all of Cook County, and will remain so until Thursday evening.

An additional 1-to-4 inches of snow are possible, primarily for Cook County and parts of Lake and DuPage counties, according to forecasters.

The Chicago Transit Authority continued to operate trains and buses Thursday, noting several delays due to weather. Riders should expect longer-than-usual wait times, CTA said in an alert.

Metra issued a systemwide winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday, though a normal schedule remains in place. Officials noted that the inclement weather will likely cause delays for some train lines.

Motorists that absolutely have to travel are being advised to adhere to the following tips:

If you are involved in a crash or a breakdown, stay inside your vehicle if at all possible. Activate hazard lights and try to move to the side of the road if possible

Make sure your gas tank is full before you leave for your destination

Keep a fully-charged cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water and a first aid kit in your vehicle, along with extra windshield wiper fluid and an ice scraper

Make friends and loved ones aware of your travel schedule, and the route you intend to take

Snow is expected to taper off by Thursday evening, with below-average temperatures likely sticking around in the wake of the winter storms.