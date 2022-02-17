Over 300 Flights Canceled at O'Hare, Midway Airports Due to Winter Storm

Over 300 flights at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports have been canceled Thursday due to anticipated heavy winter snow, ice and winds.

As of Thursday at 9 a.m., 200 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 131 at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

In the last 24 hours, O'Hare saw 96 flights delayed, while Midway had 16 delays from the winter storm hitting the Chicago area. On average, however, most flights were not delayed by more than 15 minutes.

A weather advisory was issued for Cook, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Kane and parts of Will counties from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned that roads will likely become slippery, while patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility, especially during evening commutes.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and parts of Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Ford, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Some areas in Indiana could see "near white out conditions" at times, causing "extremely dangerous" travel conditions Thursday afternoon, officials warned.

The National Weather Service tweeted an update on the winter storm system hitting the Midwest Thursday, saying forecasts have now shifted to predict most snow will arrive south of Interstate 80 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.