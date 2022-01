Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the Burberry store at Oakbrook Center Friday morning.

About 11:30 a.m., three men in their 20s entered the store and took over $23,000 worth of merchandise, the Oak Brook Police Department said.

The men fled the scene in a black BMW with tinted windows, police said.

Oak Brook police are investigating.