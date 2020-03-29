Over 100 Cook County Detainees Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Officials Say

An additional 12 detainees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Cook County Jail, bringing the total number of positive tests to 101 since the pandemic began.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, a total of 203 detainees have been tested for COVID-19 in recent days. Of those tests, 101 have returned positive, while nine detainees have tested negative for the virus.

A total of 93 tests are pending.

During the pandemic, a total of 12 Cook County correctional employees have tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of Corrections.

Staff at Cermak Health Services are continuing to monitor detainees, and are testing any who report flu-like symptoms.