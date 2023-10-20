Online Illinois Lottery player wins almost $1 million on Fast Play Twenty20s

One online Illinois Lottery player got lucky this week, taking home a jackpot of nearly $1 million on a Fast Play Twenty20s ticket.

Winning the prize on Wednesday, one lucky player captured a jackpot of $924,308, marking the fifth-largest jackpot of the year for a Fast Play Twenty20s player.

According to the Illinois Lottery, Fast Play Twenty20s is an Illinois-exclusive game that starts with a jackpot of $50,000, growing with every ticket sold both in-person and online until a player wins the jackpot.

Lottery officials said that so far in October, over 92,000 winning tickets for the game have been sold, totaling approximately $5.6 million.

More information on the game and others available can be found here.