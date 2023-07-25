O'Neill Burke enters race to become Cook County State's Attorney

With Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx opting not to seek reelection next fall, former appellate court justice Eileen O’Neill Burke has become the latest candidate to throw her hat in the ring.

O’Neill Burke joins Clayton Harris III in the race to replace Foxx, and she says her goal is to change the way the office functions.

“No one feels like the justice system is working right now,” she said.

The former justice left her seat on the appellate court to begin her campaign for the role of state’s attorney.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“My message is to anyone who wants to ride the CTA and not be afraid,” she said. “My message is to anyone who wants to take a walk at night and not be afraid. I think there is a way to have both safety and justice.”

She says that her focus will be on filling the hundreds of vacancies within the office is she were elected, and that she would work to make sure the county is in compliance with the bail-elimination provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

“It’s important that someone who’s the state’s attorney not only has the legal knowledge that’s necessary, but the judgment that’s required,” she said.

Harris already has the backing of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and he is hoping to ascend to the role of state’s attorney. Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson, former prosecutor Dan Kirk, and current prosecutor Risa Lanier could all jump into the race as well.

Petitions begin circulating in September, and the primary election is March 19.