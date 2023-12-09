One of the year's largest meteor showers will appear in the Chicago area. Here's how you can see it

Less than two weeks before kids will look up in the night sky to see Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve, a different sight in the skies can be seen in the Chicago area.

The "Geminids" meteor shower, one of the largest meteor showers of the year, is expected to peak in the middle of next week, providing a phenomenal view just ahead of the winter solstice.

Those in the Chicago area can likely see the shower in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14, with the best viewing time likely to be between midnight and 6 a.m. on both days.

While the overnight hours provide the best opportunity to get a look at the meteor shower, it may be possible to see some of Geminids prior to midnight on those dates as well.

The meteors radiate from the constellation “Gemini” which is in the western sky after midnight.

The Geminids meteor shower differs from many others in that it's produced by an asteroid rather than a comet. This leads to slightly brighter meteors that do not produce trails as they do when derived from comet debris.

Due to a new moon on Dec. 12, the moon will not be out during the peak of the shower, and more meteors may be visible. As many as 100 to 120 meteors per hour are possible.

The Geminids shower will be followed by the Ursids meteor shower during the morning hours of Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.

This shower will likely only draw five to 10 meteors per hour, with a nearly full moon also complicating any potential views of the shower.

The Quadrantids shower will then head toward the Chicago area in January, and is expected to peak on Thursday, Jan. 4. This shower could bring as few as 40 and as many as 100 meteors per hour, and will appear near the Big Dipper in the northeast sky in the early morning hours.

Here are some tips on how to get the best view for the upcoming meteor showers.

Check the NBC 5 app for hourly sky conditions

Get away from city lights

Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness

Use your peripheral vision to locate objects in the sky

Bring all the blankets

Keep in mind these meteors are still visible outside of their peak dates, as meteor showers often last for weeks around their peaks.