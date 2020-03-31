One Dead In Humboldt Park Shooting

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire and found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.