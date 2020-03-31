Humboldt Park

One Dead In Humboldt Park Shooting

Shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue

By Sun-Times Wire

police tape
Shuttersstock

File Photo of Police Tape.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire and found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

Local

coronavirus 4 mins ago

Coronavirus Cases Spike to Nearly 6,000, with 99 Fatalities as Stay-at-Home Order Extended

armed robbery 24 mins ago

Teen Charged With Armed Robberies on North Side, University Village

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Humboldt Parkshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us