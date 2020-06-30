Lake County sheriff’s office

On-Site Video Visitation Set to Resume at Lake County Jail After Being Suspended Due to Pandemic

After being suspended during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, on-site video visitation will resume normal operations at the Lake County Jail next week, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an email sent out by the sheriff’s office, video visitation will resume on July 6. Individuals wishing to come to the Lake County Jail for visitations can do so at no cost beginning on that date.

With the pandemic still ongoing, remote video visitation will remain an option for those who choose to do it, the sheriff’s office said in the press release.

Visitation hours are scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 5:30-9:30 p.m., according to officials. Those seeking to visit inmates at the jail can schedule visits through the sheriff’s office’s website.

