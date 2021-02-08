Chicago Police Department

On-Duty Chicago Police Detective Injured During Robbery in South Shore

An on-duty Chicago Police Department detective suffered injuries Monday evening after he was attacked by two people in the city's South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Yates, the detective and his partner were canvassing a previous crime scene when two individuals attacked the detective from behind. One person was armed with a handgun while the other had a knife, according to Chicago police.

The offenders physically assaulted the detective and rummaged through his pockets before the detective's partner came to his aid, prompting the suspects to flee the scene.

One suspect was captured in the 2300 block of East 75th Street and taken into custody, police stated. The other hadn't been apprehended as of Monday night.

The detective, a 26-year veteran of the CPD, was taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries and said to be in good condition.

