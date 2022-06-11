Old Town Art Fair, Vegandale Festival: Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

From art fairs and music festivals to races and sporting events, Chicagoans have plenty to do this weekend throughout the city.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned people headed to the city from Saturday and Sunday to be wary of additional crowds, leading to different traffic patterns and likely delays.

OEMC also warned Chicgaoans to be aware of surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately to 9-1-1. Sign up for emergency alerts here.

Here's more on the events happening this weekend:

Chicago Blues Music Festival in Millennium Park + Citywide Locations

Thursday – Sunday, times vary

The Chicago Blues Festival will be held in Millennium Park June 9-12 from noon – 9 p.m. and at citywide locations, including the Chicago Riverwalk from June 9-10, Austin on June 11 and Bronzeville on June 12.

At Millennium Park, all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday, and may be asked to present a valid ID.

Outside alcohol is not allowed at the festival, though beverages will be available inside the venue.

J.P. Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge in Grant Park

Thursday, 6:50 p.m.

The 3.5-mile race returns to Grant Park on Thursday with a 6:50 p.m. start time. There will be a post-race hospitality area.

Street closures and times include:

10 a.m.– 6:45p.m.: Balbo between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

5:30 p.m.– 6:45 p.m.: Balbo between Columbus and Michigan

5:30 p.m.– 6:45 p.m.: Columbus between Roosevelt and Ida B. Wells Drive.

6:30 p.m.– 8:30p.m.: There will be rolling closures in Grant Park vicinity, affecting Ida B. Wells Drive, Jackson, Monroe, Randolph, Wacker, and the streets west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

NOTE: DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Illinois, Michigan, Roosevelt and Grand will remain open

8–9 p.m.: Balbo between Columbus and Michigan

9–12 p.m.: Balbo between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

9–12 p.m.: Columbus between Balbo and Roosevelt

Puerto Rican Festival–Humboldt Park

Thursday and Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas will be held in Humboldt Park at 2800 W. Division and 1400 N. Humboldt Dr.

The event is located in what is now known as “Puerto Rico Town” on Division Street where the Annual Puerto Rican Day People’s Parade will also take place on Saturday, June 11.

Old Town Art Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Old Town Art Fair is located in the Old Town Triangle Historic District. The event features over 200 artists, a garden walk, live music and food.

The main entrance is located at Lincoln Ave. and Wisconsin. Additional entry points are at North Park and Eugenie, Sedgwick at Menomonee, Sedgwick at Wisconsin, and Wells St. at Menomonee.

Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday at 7:10 p.m. for Polish Heritage Night, and again on Friday at 7:10 p.m., accompanied by fireworks.

On Saturday, the team takes on the Texas Rangers for Hawaiian Shirt Day at 1:10 p.m., and once again on Saturday at 1:10 for Family Day.

Fiesta Back of the Yards 2022, 47th Street

Friday – Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

The Fiesta community event will be located on 47th Street between Ashland Avenue and Damen Avenue, drawing residents and visitors of all ages and "highlights the diversity and rich cultural past of the Back of the Yards neighborhood."

Vegandale Festival - Grant Park

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Chicago's vegan festival in Grant Park returns this summer to showcase the city's iconic plant-based food options, as well as live music, art and vegan vendors.

Andersonville Midsommarfest

Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

The 56th Andersonville Midsommarfest is located on Clark Street from Foster to Catalpa featuring five stages for music, food and more.

Taste of Chicago in Austin, 5720 W. Chicago

Saturday, noon–8 p.m.

Taste of Chicago will come to Austin this weekend with local food vendors and live Blues music, along with Caribbean bites, savory soul food, tacos and gumbo, among other fare.

Puerto Rican Day Parade

Saturday, 2 p.m.; assembly begins at 11a.m.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center will be celebrating the 44th Puerto Rican People’s Parade on Saturday in conjunction with the Puerto Rican Festival. The Puerto Rican Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m., heading westbound on Division from Western to Sacramento through the Humboldt Park community.

Wells Street Art Fair

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to dusk

Located on Wells Street between North Ave and Division. The Chicago tradition showcases art and local favorites of the Old Town neighborhood.

Hyde Park Summer Fest – Midway Plaisance, 59th and Ellis Ave

Saturday and Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

Originally named Hyde Park Brew Fest, the celebration started off on 53rd & Harper Court, according to a release, offering house music, DJs, Chicago cuisine and local breweries.

Entrance to the festival is at 59th Street and Ellis Ave.

Navy Pier Fireworks

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Navy Pier presents a fireworks show each Wednesday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend during the summer. The Saturday show will begin at 10 p.m.