O'Hare named travel publication's ‘favorite airport dining' experience

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has been honored for its dining options for the fourth consecutive year by a popular travel website.

Global Traveler’s annual “Trazee Awards” named O’Hare as the publication’s “Favorite Airport Dining” experience, an honor that it has received each of the last four years.

“All of us at the (Chicago Department of Aviation) are honored that Global Traveler and Trazee readers continue to recognize the world-class flavors of Chicago that are available at the diverse concessions locations throughout O’Hare International Airport,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

The city also praised its expanding dining options that it is unveiling in coming months, including The Dearborn, Hampton Social and Chick-Fil-A, among others.

Other iconic Chicago food and drink establishments, including the Billy Goat Tavern, Goose Island Beer Company, Nuts on Clark and Tortas Frontera also have locations within O’Hare. You can find a full list on the CDA website.

The Trazee Awards will be published on the site later this week, and Chicago will be honored at an event later this month, according to officials.