Off-Duty VA Officer Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Northwest Indiana

An officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was arrested for a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Northwest Indiana's Lake County, sheriff's officials said.

At approximately 12:12 a.m., officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call regarding an altercation at a home in the 17900 block of Lincoln Court in unincorporated Lowell.

A 42-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was later declared dead.

A 40-year-old Highland man, a VA officer who was off-duty at the time, was arrested.

Additional details regarding the incident hadn't been released Sunday night.

The shooting remained under investigation by the sheriff's department.