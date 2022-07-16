Off-Duty Officer Shot Gunman Who Opened Fire During Gathering at South Holland Park: Officials

An off-duty police officer shot a gunman who fired shots during a gathering at a park Saturday following a domestic dispute, according to South Holland village officials.

The daytime incident began when a domestic dispute arose at Maicah Park between an unidentified man, his current girlfriend and former girlfriend, a news release stated. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering for an unspecified amount of time, but later returned.

Then, the man fired shots, at which point an off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction opened fire, striking him, police stated. The gunman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No bystanders were injured in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with South Holland Police Department by calling 708-331-3131 ext. 2.