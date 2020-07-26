diversey harbor

Off-Duty Lifeguard Rescues Man Who Fell Into Diversey Harbor

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition

An off-duty lifeguard rescued a man who fell into Diversey Harbor on Chicago's North Side Sunday evening, according to emergency officials.

A witness said the man was with his girlfriend when he slipped and fell into the harbor in the late evening hours.

The off-duty lifeguard, who happened to be in the area, said he heard screaming and made his way over to the harbor.

"I just jumped in. I grabbed his arm," he said. "...I started giving him CPR compressions, and he started breathing."

The victim, whose age has not been released, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

"I just wasn't expecting it to happen," the off-duty lifeguard said. "I'm just glad I was there to be honest."

No additional information was available Sunday evening.

