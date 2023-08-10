Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer in critical condition after shooting

An investigation remains underway after an off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s Officer was shot near Midway Airport on Wednesday night, with the officer still in critical condition.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 47th Street and Cicero just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The 37-year-old officer was near the location when he observed suspects in two different vehicles exchanging gunfire as they drove northbound on Cicero.

The officer was caught in the crossfire, and suffered gunshot wounds to the elbow and lower back, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting ultimately struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound, then careened into a nearby building.

A suspect attempted to flee from that vehicle, but was later apprehended by police.

No further information was immediately available, and the investigation remains underway.