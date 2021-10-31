Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged for Firing at Carjackers Who Stole SUV: Court Docs

A Chicago police officer was charged with a felony after allegedly shooting at carjackers who stole her SUV outside an Evergreen Park store Saturday evening, according to court documents.

Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, a bond proffer stated.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Carney and her husband were loading groceries into their Toyota 4Runner SUV at the Evergreen Park Sam's Club when three male individuals approached. Two of the men asked Carney's husband if he needed help while the third man opened the driver's side door, entered the SUV and took off, the document stated.

As the suspect drove away, Carney and her husband ran after the vehicle, but at one point, the driver stopped as one of the other men ran toward the SUV.

Once he started driving again, Carney, who was off-duty at the time, discharged her handgun, striking the ground behind the vehicle as it drove away.

No one was injured, and the vehicle wasn't struck by gunfire, prosecutors stated. Carney called 911 about the incident, but didn't report that she discharged her weapon until officers arrived on scene.

According to prosecutors, none of the suspects made any threats toward Carney or her husband, and none displayed a gun.

Hours later, six people were taken into custody after an stolen SUV, believed to be Carney's vehicle, crashed while fleeing police in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

While trying to elude officers, the vehicle hit another car in traffic in the 200 block of West Wacker Drive, police stated. Six men then jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, but were all apprehended by police.

A 26-year-old man and five juveniles were taken in for processing and questioning, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known if the people taken into custody were the same men suspected in the carjacking.