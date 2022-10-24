Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game

Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football.

Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at the University of Chicago Law School in the 1990s. He also served three years as the Illinois State Senator before taking office as the President in 2008. Obama is an avid Chicago sports fan.

Vaughn was born in Minnesota, but grew up in the northern Illinois suburb of Buffalo Grove and is a die-hard Bears fan. The actor has starred in the movies Old School, Wedding Crashers, The Internship and plenty of others.

Bill Burr was born in Canton, Mass. on the East Coast and is a fan of the Patriots. The comedian has a podcast where he talks about Boston sports, mostly the Bruins. Burr has a comedy show in Chicago coming Nov. 4 at the United Center.

The Manningcast has created a unique niche in the sports broadcasting field. The two brothers deliver perspective commentary and host guests during the show to watch the game with them.

Cooper Manning, the third Manning brother, joined David Kaplan on Unfiltered to discuss the Manningcast as it started its second year this season.

"They're loving that," (Cooper) Manning said. "Peyton goes over to a buddy's house in his mancave and broadcasts. Eli goes down in the basement. They don't have to travel. They get to have fun guests. It's just a different way of watching football."

Monday's Bears game will be the only game broadcasted on the Manningcast this season, as it's the team's only Monday night game.

