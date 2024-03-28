Oak Point University's sudden upcoming closure leaves students blindsided

The sudden closure of an accredited Chicago-area nursing school left hundreds of students deciding where to finish their degrees, while another local university promised to transfer students to its campus.

Oak Point University will halt operations on April 19, the end of the semester, according to an internal e-mail sent to students and faculty. Students are invited to finish their studies at Lewis University.

“It comes in response to a series of factors that have affected our University. Despite the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and the unwavering support of our alumni and friends, the challenges we face are beyond what we can surmount in our current form,” wrote University President Dr. Theresa Scanlan.

Students who graduate this spring will receive the final diplomas from Oak Point, which has campuses in Wicker Park and west suburban Oak Brook.

Those who still have coursework to complete can transfer to Lewis University, with a campus in Romeoville that also boasts a nursing program.

“We have engaged with an amazing partner in Lewis University to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for you. Lewis has agreed to accept ALL Oak Point students to allow for degree completion,” Scanlan said.

Some students felt the notice was sudden and are frustrated by having to change schools.

“A lot of people were kind of blindsided by this, our school emailed us yesterday that they’d be closing,” said one nursing student.

“As bad as the situation is for the students, I feel even worse for the professors I have. Really good people who are trying to look out for the success of all their students.”

The impact of the impending closure remains unclear for faculty and staff. Oak Point University officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Lewis University expects about 300 students to transfer later this year.

“My advice to students at Oak Point is to stick to it, move through this transition, and let us help you as much as possible,” Lewis Provost Christopher Sindt said.

“We will make it a seamless transition,” he added, promising “to complete their degrees in the same timeframe.”

Oak Point has had previous names in its 110 year history, including Resurrection University and before that, the West Suburban Hospital School for Nurses. The institution dates back to 1914 and has long been an educator of nurses in the area.

The university has not released a reason for the closure.