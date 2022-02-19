Oak Park Man Charged With Murder in Strangulation Death of Suburban Nursing Student

An Oak Park man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old nursing student found dead inside a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Charisma Ehrseman, of Forest View, was reported missing after leaving home Jan. 23, and days later was found unresponsive inside her car in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office previously the 20-year-old's death was caused by both strangulation and smothering.

Richard Chavez, 24, of Oak Park, was identified as the offender who caused Ehrseman's death, Chicago police announced Saturday. He was apprehended by law enforcement Friday in the 2600 block of South California.

Charisma's father, Jeffrey Ehrseman, previously told NBC 5 his daughter was a light for everyone and had "a smile that could change your life."

“She was known for her smile. Her amazing hugs. And her laughs. If she hugged you, you felt pure love. Even if you were a stranger," her father said, in part.