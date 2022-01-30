Missing Forest View Woman Found Dead in Chicago Was ‘Known For Her Smile,' Family Says

The last time Jeffery Ehresman saw his daughter, Charisma, she was "making goofy faces" and dancing with his dog.

"...She gave me the world's biggest hug and kiss and went off to work," the father recounted. "That was it."

Jeffrey Ehrseman said Charisma was a light for everyone and had "a smile that could change your life."

The 20-year-old nursing student was reported missing after leaving her home Jan. 23 in Forest View.

On Friday, she was found unresponsive inside a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Sunday that Ehresman died of strangulation and smothering and ruled her death as a homicide.

"I never pictured this happening in a million years," Christina Ehresman, Charisma's mother said.

Following the 20-year-old's death, hundreds of people posted tributes on social media.

Friends said Charisma was the most most amazing person who always said "I love you."

"I feel like I lost a part of me. She was my best friend. My other half," said her older sister, Cassandra.

Chicago police said no offenders were in custody as detectives continued to investigate Sunday.

“She was known for her smile. Her amazing hugs. And her laughs. If she hugged you, you felt pure love. Even if you were a stranger," her father, Jeffrey, said. "Her worst flaw was that she couldn't see the bad in people."