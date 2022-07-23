NWS Confirms 2nd Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes hit the Chicago area Saturday as a series of storms downed trees and brought heavy winds to the area.

A tornado occurred in Crest Hill in the early morning hours and moved into the north side of Joliet before lifting out of the area, the NWS said in a tweet. The tornado ranked as an EF-0, the lowest level on the six-tier Enhanced Fujita scale, and had estimated peak winds of 70 miles per hour.

We have confirmed that a second tornado occurred early this morning in Crest Hill and tracked south into the north side of Joliet before lifting. This tornado has been assigned a preliminary EF-0 rating with peak estimated winds of 70 mph. Additionally, the tornado that was... — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2022

Hours earlier, the NWS confirmed a separate tornado touched down in Naperville. Also ranked an EF-0, it downed trees, flipped over chairs and caused damage to roofs. Peak estimated wind speeds were said to be 80 miles per hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More severe weather may be on the way, so you may not want to let your guard down just yet.

Chances for severe weather are possible again Saturday night into Sunday. High winds and heavy rain are again considered main threats, with the possibility of a tornado.