NW Indiana Police Investigate After 1-Year-Old Found Near Park

Police in northwest Indiana are investigating after they found the guardians of a young child located near a park Sunday morning.

According to authorities in Crown Point, the 1-year-old was located near Jerry Ross Park at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

The child was wearing green pajamas that featured raccoons and the phrase “Mom’s Little Rascal,” according to authorities.

An update provided at approximately 11 a.m. indicated that police had located the child's guardians. No further information was immediately available.