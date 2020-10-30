NW Indiana Man Killed in Glenwood Forklift Accident

A 20-year-old man was killed in a forklift accident Thursday in suburban Glenwood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The accident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 194th Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Rosendo Ortiz, of Crown Point, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Glenwood police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.