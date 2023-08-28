Numerous Amtrak trains in Chicago canceled due to server issues

Technology issues are impacting numerous Amtrak routes out of Chicago on Monday night, with “server issues” canceling trains between Illinois and Michigan.

According to the latest updates from Amtrak, “server issues on host railroads” have canceled three trains on the Wolverine service corridor, which runs between Chicago and Pontiac, Michigan.

Those trains also take passengers to Detroit, according to Amtrak’s website.

The Blue Water Train, which runs from Chicago to Port Huron, Michigan, was also canceled because of server issues, officials said.

Signal issues also led to the cancelation of a Capitol Limited run between Chicago and Washington, D.C., as well as a Lake Shore Limited run between Chicago and New York.

More updates can be found on Amtrak’s website and via the service’s mobile app.