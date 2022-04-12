CTA bus

Northwest Side CTA Bus Facility Evacuated After Reports of Unattended Package

CTA Logo on Bus

Chicago police say that a CTA bus facility on the Northwest Side was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after an unattended package was reported to authorities.

According to police, the incident occurred in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Officers responded to a CTA bus facility, located in the 600 block of North Pulaski, and the building was temporarily evacuated.

The Chicago police bomb squad was deployed to the scene, and determined that the package was “not dangerous.”

The scene has since been cleared, and no injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

CTA buschicago transit authority
