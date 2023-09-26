Northwest Side CPD station closed for deep cleaning after case of scabies reported

A Chicago police station on the city's Northwest Side was closed for a deep cleaning on Tuesday after a case of scabies was reported at the station, Chicago health officials reported.

The Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed that a single case of scabies was reported at the 16th District police station in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

City officials said the affected individual in question has received treatment, and the building was temporarily closed for deep cleaning before a scheduled reopening at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Asylum-seeking migrants who were housed at the 16th District police station have been relocated to other shelters, though it is unclear if they will be moved back following the station's reopening.

According to health officials, scabies is spread via skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected with the scabies mite.

The most common symptoms are itchiness and a pimple-like rash, with those who may be experiencing symptoms advised to contact a health provider for treatment.