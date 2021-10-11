Northwest Indiana Police Issue Amber Alert for Missing 7-Month-Old Baby

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 7-month-old girl from northwest Indiana who was believed to be "in extreme danger," Indiana State Police said.

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen at approximately 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville and was wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon."

The young girl is believed to be with Leandre Nutull, 35, who was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616, according to a news release. Nutull is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Police haven't said if the suspect knows the 7-month-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.