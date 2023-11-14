A fully engulfed fire involving a car-hauler semitruck on I-294 has led to rush hour lane closures near LaGrange, according to state police.

Closed due to vehicle fire in #Tri-StateTollway(I-294) on Tri-State (I-294) NB between Mile Long Bridge and 75th St, solid traffic back to 95th St #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) November 14, 2023

The crash that caused the fire involved two commercial vehicles, with no injuries being reported at this time, according to Illinois State Police.

The truck fire has caused solid traffic back up to 95th Street, with continually worsening conditions as firefighters battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.