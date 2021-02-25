‘No Threat' at Rosemont Mall After Police Say Person With Gun in Parking Garage Taken Into Custody

Police said there is "no threat" at a Rosemont mall after police responded to a person displaying a gun inside the parking garage.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago management asked store owners to close their doors Thursday after receiving a report of an individual with a firearm in the mall garage, according to an online post.

Authorities said one individual is in custody and "is cooperating with the investigation."

As of about 3:20 p.m., Rosemont Police said there is "no threat to the area and the mall is fully open."

Check back for more on this developing story.